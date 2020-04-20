Improve your wellbeing with our lighting innovations for your home.
Enjoy a superior quality of light through our energy-efficient lighting products, systems and services.
General enquiries
000 800 050 7777* (*international toll free number)
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 09:00 - 18:00
Chat with us
Contact us online
Use the contact form below and we will contact you as soon as possible.
000 800 050 7777* (*international toll free number)
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 09:00 - 18:00
Sales enquiries
Please check our contact & support page
Chat with us
Contact us online
Use the contact form below and we will contact you as soon as possible.